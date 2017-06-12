Kindness through quilting

Kindness through quilting

From bedding to weddings and farewell presents for parting pastors, the giving of quilts as gifts and the passing on of quilting traditions has crossed generations and continents. It was a custom until quite recently, it seems, because although many of us grew up experiencing the warmth of a quilt at night, the craft of stitching one together is less familiar.

Chicago, IL

