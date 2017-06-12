Kindness through quilting
From bedding to weddings and farewell presents for parting pastors, the giving of quilts as gifts and the passing on of quilting traditions has crossed generations and continents. It was a custom until quite recently, it seems, because although many of us grew up experiencing the warmth of a quilt at night, the craft of stitching one together is less familiar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Squamish Chief.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC