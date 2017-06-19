Judith Jeanette Nybakken, of Goleta, ...

Judith Jeanette Nybakken, of Goleta, 1941-2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Noozhawk

Judith is survived by her husband Truman, sons Eric and Warren, daughter-in-law Marissa, grandchildren Aspen and Joshua, and her sister Karen. Judith graduated from the University of California with a degree in religious studies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News Sewing with Nancy Jan '17 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,203 • Total comments across all topics: 281,914,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC