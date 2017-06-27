Hedstrom is July Artist in Camden

Hedstrom is July Artist in Camden

Sunday Jun 25

The Camden Public Library welcomes fabric artist Carrie Connors Hedstrom to the Picker Room Gallery for the month of July. There will be an opening reception Monday, July 3, at 3:30 p.m. in the Picker Room; and the art will remain on display for the whole month.

Chicago, IL

