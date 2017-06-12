Get a Snug in a with quilt exhibit in Stroudsburg Posted at

Get a Snug in a with quilt exhibit in...

The Monroe County Historical Association is hosting the exhibition “All Snug in Their Beds” at the Stroud Mansion, 900 Main St., Stroudsburg. On display are nine quilts that were made in and around Monroe County between 1850 and 1955.

