Friends of missing woman attend daughter's hearing

Monday Jun 12

A little before 1 p.m. Monday at Blount County Justice Center, friends and family members of Mary Ruth Walker were already gathering in anticipation of a hearing in the criminal homicide case of Walker's daughter, Karen Walker Headrick. The reason they were there for the hearing was obvious, but largely unspoken.

Chicago, IL

