Friends of missing woman attend daughter's hearing
A little before 1 p.m. Monday at Blount County Justice Center, friends and family members of Mary Ruth Walker were already gathering in anticipation of a hearing in the criminal homicide case of Walker's daughter, Karen Walker Headrick. The reason they were there for the hearing was obvious, but largely unspoken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC