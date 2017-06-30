Exhibition and sale of quilts in Stau...

Exhibition and sale of quilts in Staunton-on-Wye will raise money for St Michael's Hospice

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Hereford Times

THE daughter of a Herefordshire-based arts and crafts pioneer is exhibiting her late mother's work in the hope of inspiring others. Kate was a Staunton-on-Wye resident who led a distinguished life which saw her become founder member of the Quilter's Guild, exhibit around the country and sit on the committee of many museums including the V&A in London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News Sewing with Nancy Jan '17 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,937 • Total comments across all topics: 282,222,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC