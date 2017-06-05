EXCHANGE: Woman collected quilts for tornado victims
In this May 8, 2017 photo former Naplate resident Nancy Rick-Janis, second from right, wanted to help out after the Feb. 28 tornado displaced residents of Naplate, Ill. She worked with several quilting guilds in her area, to collect more than 100 quilts to distribute to those forced from their homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC