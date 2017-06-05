Dolls, bears and craft show is back
The annual Penrith Dolls, Bears, Craft and Collectables Show is on Sunday, June 18, 10am to 4pm at Penrith Panthers' convention centre.
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
