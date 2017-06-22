Clatskanie quilt show set for June 23-24

Clatskanie quilt show set for June 23-24

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Wahkiakum County Eagle

The Clatskanie Quilt Show "Quilting in the Ballroom!" will take place Friday and Saturday June 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., both days with a $4 admission fee. The event will be held at the I.O.O.F. Building, 2nd floor Ballroom, 75 S. Nehalem St., Clatskanie, Ore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wahkiakum County Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News Sewing with Nancy Jan '17 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,796 • Total comments across all topics: 281,939,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC