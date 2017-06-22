Clatskanie quilt show set for June 23-24

The Clatskanie Quilt Show "Quilting in the Ballroom!" will take place Friday and Saturday June 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., both days with a $4 admission fee. The event will be held at the I.O.O.F. Building, 2nd floor Ballroom, 75 S. Nehalem St., Clatskanie, Ore.

