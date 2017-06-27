Chester, Ludlow quilters bring home m...

Chester, Ludlow quilters bring home myriad awards

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: The Chester Telegraph

From left Lynn Way, Norma Ippolito, Carolyn Niesuchouski, Dona McKenzie and Mara Novak in front of their winning quilt, 'White Out.' Their submission, White Out was created by Chester residents Norma Ippolito, Mara Novak, who owns Flying Goose Custom Quilting in Chester, Lynn Way and Carolyn Niesuchouski, who works at Country Treasures quilt shop in Chester, and Ludlow resident Dona McKenzie, managing partner of Silverlining Quilt Finishing in Ludlow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News Sewing with Nancy Jan '17 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,590 • Total comments across all topics: 282,118,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC