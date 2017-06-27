Chester, Ludlow quilters bring home myriad awards
From left Lynn Way, Norma Ippolito, Carolyn Niesuchouski, Dona McKenzie and Mara Novak in front of their winning quilt, 'White Out.' Their submission, White Out was created by Chester residents Norma Ippolito, Mara Novak, who owns Flying Goose Custom Quilting in Chester, Lynn Way and Carolyn Niesuchouski, who works at Country Treasures quilt shop in Chester, and Ludlow resident Dona McKenzie, managing partner of Silverlining Quilt Finishing in Ludlow.
