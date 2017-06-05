Bridal hope chests
The month of June used to be the most popular time for weddings and bridal showers. These events were held in June probably because the bride could be pretty certain that there would not be snow falling on her special day - especially on the prairie of southwest Minnesota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marshall Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC