Blackgum Quilt show July 28-29

The ninth annual Quilts of the Past and Present Quilt Show, hosted by the Blackgum Harvestime Church Sewing Sisters, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 28 and 29. Admission to the show is $4. The show will feature judged and non-judged quilt categories, vendors, boutiques, demonstrations and door prizes.

