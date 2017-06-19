Artisans Collective promotes culture at Port Hastings Museum
A group of local artisans who make quality handcrafted items will again offer their support to the Port Hastings Museum. The Artisans Collective, whose gift shop is located at the museum, will make a donation from the proceeds of every item sold at the shop to the museum.
