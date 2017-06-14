AccuQuilt Gallery Hosts Exclusive Sho...

AccuQuilt Gallery Hosts Exclusive Showing of RJR Fabrics

Seven top designers from leading fabric manufacturer, RJR Fabrics, display their quilts in an exclusive showing in the AccuQuilt Gallery. AccuQuilt is proud to announce a new gallery exhibit featuring thirteen quilts from seven of RJR Fabric's premier designers.

Chicago, IL

