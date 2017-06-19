Aberdeen Primrose honors those with A...

Aberdeen Primrose honors those with Alzheimer's

Wednesday

The summer solstice is a celebration of all things summer, and today, people across South Dakota started the season by doing their favorite things to raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease. The national campaign with The Alzheimer's Association has a tagline called "Do What you Love" and that's exactly what residents plan on doing at Primrose Retirement Community in the Hub City.

