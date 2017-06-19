Aberdeen Primrose honors those with Alzheimer's
The summer solstice is a celebration of all things summer, and today, people across South Dakota started the season by doing their favorite things to raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease. The national campaign with The Alzheimer's Association has a tagline called "Do What you Love" and that's exactly what residents plan on doing at Primrose Retirement Community in the Hub City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC