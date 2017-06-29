1 if by can, 2 if by seam: Quilting and canning at Swansea's Hen House Ministry
Hen House Ministry President Sue Dittmar, Treasurer Joy Luce and Hilda Williams gather at the quilting frame recently as the three women indulge in a favorite pasttime among crafters. The Hen House Ministry was founded in 1977 by Gussie Kennerly Johnson, and in addition to quilting, the organization cans fruits and vegetables.
