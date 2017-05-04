Yukon quilters remember departed friend with gift to the living
A group of Whitehorse quilters are honouring the memory of a close friend and colleague by improving the lives of others. One of the group's members, Darlene Easton, said after their colleague Shelagh Pollack died last year, her family gave the quilters her fabrics.
