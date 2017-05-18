Westfield Quilters' Guild hosting special guest
The Westfield Quilters' Guild will be holding its May meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m., at the Westfield Methodist Church, 101 E. Main Street, Westfield. Sue Nickels, international teacher and author of several quilt books, will be the featured speaker.
