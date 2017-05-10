'Twisted Sisters' purchase Pappy's Quilting Place
Quilting instructor Laurie Brobst works with students Rita Pelen and Linda Cole at Twisted Sisters Quilt Shop, 320 Court St. Quilting instructor Laurie Brobst works with students Rita Pelen and Linda Cole at Twisted Sisters Quilt Shop, 320 Court St. The Columbus, Ohio, natives made the move to Blount County in 2014, but came out of retirement in March to purchase the historic storefront from mother-and-daughter duo Shelby and Mandy Edwards. "We love it down here," Margaret told The Daily Times recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC