Story from NorthCountryNow.com
Nearly 50 quilts were made by local residents and delivered to Quilts for Kids, an organization based in Glens Falls. The making of quilts for homes and families has a long history in the Hall family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC