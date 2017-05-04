Sea Island Quilters celebrate 30-year...

Sea Island Quilters celebrate 30-year anniversary with 'Southern Comforts' quilt show

Monday May 1 Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The Sea Island Quilters will present their "Southern Comforts" quilt show this weekend at the Holiday Inn in Beaufort. The guild was started in 1987 'to foster the art of quilting, to encourage high standards of design and techniques in all of its various forms, and to stimulate an interest in the goals within the community.'

