Rose City Quilters annual Tote and Gloat to attract hundreds
Club member Dianne Southey likened the one-day Arena 2 event to a mini convention, attracting quilters from around the lower North Island. Entrants had the opportunity to parade, display and tell the stories behind their quilted creations in front of an audience that could number as many as 500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC