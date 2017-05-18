Quilting for valor or veterans
The Quilts of Valor program, started six years ago by the California Women's Club, has helped inform neighbors of the sacrifices of others around them by presenting 105 patriotic quilts to local veterans. About 70 people gathered at the California Nutrition Center Tuesday to honor the latest 11 veterans.
