Patchwork from the Past quilting exhi...

Patchwork from the Past quilting exhibit set to open June 4 at history museum

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Robesonian

The days at the Robeson County History Museum have been busy as preparations continue for the opening in early June for the quilting exhibit titled Patchwork from the Past. As quilts were installed in every room of the museum a week ago Friday, the women of the Lumber River Quilter's Guild were hand-sewing a quilt in the lobby of the museum at 101 S. Elm St. in Lumberton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News Sewing with Nancy Jan '17 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,165 • Total comments across all topics: 281,310,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC