Patchwork from the Past quilting exhibit set to open June 4 at history museum
The days at the Robeson County History Museum have been busy as preparations continue for the opening in early June for the quilting exhibit titled Patchwork from the Past. As quilts were installed in every room of the museum a week ago Friday, the women of the Lumber River Quilter's Guild were hand-sewing a quilt in the lobby of the museum at 101 S. Elm St. in Lumberton.
