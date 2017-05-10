Oak Grove School is now community center
The Oak Grove Community Center is one of a few old wooden public school buildings that is still in use, especially by quilters as seen in the photo, in Cass County. The Oak Grove School with its little red top is now a center for the community and a beehive of quilters.
