Mandeville church quilters 'warm' those in need

Tuesday May 9 Read more: NOLA.com

"You are sitting in bed, with quilts all around you," said Pastor Paul Olsen of Hosanna Lutheran Church in Mandeville, welcoming the congregation on the morning of April 30. Indeed, over 400 hand-sewn items, including 200 quilts, 40 afghans, 100 dresses, and various other items, filled the sanctuary and created a colorful, warm environment. The occasion was the Spring Blessing of the Quilts, all of which were lovingly hand-crafted by the Hosanna Quilters, a Quilting Ministry associated with the church.

