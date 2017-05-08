Linda M. Siraco, 67, formerly of Marlborough
Linda M. Siraco, 67, formerly of Marlborough, died Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge, forever depriving the world of her delicious chocolate chip cookies and often duplicated, never replicated beef stew. She was born in Waltham, the daughter of the late George W. and Claire Peterson Jr., and was a graduate of Marlborough High School, class of 1967.
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
