Former Great Village resident release...

Former Great Village resident releases - Quilting Canada' colouring book

Saturday May 20 Read more: Truro Daily News

To mark Canada 150 the former Great Village resident, who now lives in Moose Jaw, Sask., has released a colouring book called "Quilting Canada" containing designs that showcase all provinces and territories. "About half the designs are scenes with quilts that depict an area and the others are scenes that have a quilting look," he said.

Chicago, IL

