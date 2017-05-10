Flint Baptist Church missions group m...

Flint Baptist Church missions group makes quilts for those in need

Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Karen Pensinger of Bullard uses a quilting machine to put the top and bottom of a quilt together as part of the Flint Baptist Church Lydia Mission Group Monday April 24, 2017. People in the Lydia Mission Group work on various stages of quilts from piecing tops, to hemming and ironing fabric, to make completed quilts to give away to those in need.

Chicago, IL

