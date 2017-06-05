Expert Quilter To Teach At Patchwork ...

Expert Quilter To Teach At Patchwork Plus

Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Quilting pro, author and designer Sue Patten will teach a variety of longarm and domestic machine quilting classes at Patchwork Plus from June 5-9. An energetic instructor, Patten fills her lectures and classes with humor, stories and tips.

