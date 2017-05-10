Centreville quilt display is varied and beautiful
Organizers of the eighth annual Centreville Quilt and Rug Hooking Show had to find spaces for about 500 colorful handmade crafts on May 13. Linda Cowan's year long quilt project was among the most striking of the several hundred quilts displayed on May 13 in Centreville. Linda Cowan's quilt, A Year in My Life, attracted a lot of attention on the back wall of the church.
