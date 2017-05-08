Beginning quilting workshop featured for May artisan series
The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park continues the 2017 Artisan Series of programs with the May theme being "Beginning Quilting" hosted by local quilter, Linda Bailey. Participants who register for the workshop will join Bailey for a fun-filled evening learning the art of quilting by making a basic quilt square.
