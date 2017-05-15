After years without exercise, 51-year-old Wisconsin quilter takes up kickboxing
Twice a year, Jeannie Neldner and her friends head up to Primitive Gatherings Quilt Shop in Menasha for their quilting retreat. It's a relaxing escape for the 51-year-old nurse to join friends and get away from work and all the other demands of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC