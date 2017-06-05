A Workwear Jacket Worthy of Drake and...

A Workwear Jacket Worthy of Drake and "Alien: Covenant"

Thursday May 25

If you look closely at the tactical vests that so thoroughly fail to protect many of the characters in Ridley Scott's new film, " Alien: Covenant ," you may notice their distinctive pattern of two-inch-wide vertical quilting. This quilting is the signature of Craig Green, an acclaimed London menswear designer, and was, Green recently told me, inspired by Korean monks' robes, men's pin-striped suits, and the costume worn by Kate Bush in the video for her single "Suspended in Gaffa," from 1982.

Chicago, IL

