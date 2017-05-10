39 Years Later, The Fabric Garden Is Still Sewing Strong
The Fabric Garden in Madison, Maine celebrates their 39th year in business this month. Founded in 1978 by Michaela Murphy and her late sister Beth Swain and late aunt Marie Priebe, both the store and the industry of quilting have grown.
