Vendor Deadline Approaching for June 10 Appalachian Lifestyle in Downtown Waynesville
In 2016, the Olde Time Music boys got into the spirit of Appalachia in Downtown Waynesville by wearing custom creations by the Smoky Mountain Knitting Guild. The Downtown Waynesville Association is seeking heritage themed vendors for the seventh annual Appalachian Lifestyle, Saturday, June 10, 2017 on Main Street.
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar 22
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
