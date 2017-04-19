Top of the Morning, April 19, 2017
On Wednesday, Mary Shobe visited Melinda Linton, who has one of Shobe's donated quilts on her bed in Urbana. "I just like to quilt," the Champaign do-gooder said, "and I like to give them to places that need them."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar 22
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC