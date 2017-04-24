Tips of the trade back at Coastal Quilters
Coastal Quilters' May program, rescheduled from February due to bad weather, will demystify some of the essentials of quilting, with information for both beginning and experienced quilters. The program will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Camden Lions Den, Lions Lane off Knowlton Street.
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
