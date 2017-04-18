Tehachapi Mountain Quilt Guild meets May 1
The Tehachapi Mountain Quilt Guild's next meeting is at 9:30 a.m. May 1 at the Bear Valley Church hall, 26180 Plateau Way. All quilters and anyone interested in quilting or learning to quilt is invited.
