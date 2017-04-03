Sashiko - Mending and Embroidery
Sashiko is a decorative form of mending or ornamental surface embroidery from Japan. It is a continuous hand or sometimes machine running stitch that forms simple elegant patterns in the fabric, originally used to mend patches in field workers' clothing, to combine layers of thin fabric to form warm outer garments and on garments worn under armor.
