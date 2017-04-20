Rivers and Spires Quilts of the Cumberland exhibit kicks off tonight
Rivers and Spires Festival's award winning Quilts of the Cumberland event begins Thursday, April 20th at the Madison Street United Methodist Church at 5:00pm. There will be quilts of different shapes and sizes on display to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC