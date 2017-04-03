Reception closes out Quilt Show

Reception closes out Quilt Show

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Journal-Advocate

Nine-year-old Mattea Pelton, who made this Twisted Log Cab quilt, was the youngest person to enter the 2017 Quilt Show at Sterling Public Library. Different fat quarters and quilting irons from decades past were displayed at a quilt reception to mark the end of Sterling Public Library's Quilt Show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ... Mar 22 Halton County 1
News Sewing with Nancy Jan '17 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,679 • Total comments across all topics: 280,032,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC