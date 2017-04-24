Quilting for the valiant
World War II veterans, from left, Joe Carrington, Chris Binggeli and Woodrow Boulware received their personalized Quilts of Valor at Fulton Presbyterian Manor on Monday. Quilts of Valor is a organization started in 2003 to provide an object of healing and comfort for veterans.
