Quilting a " the art thata s no longer just for Grandma

Thursday Apr 20

Experienced quilt makers put on demonstrations for visitors to the annual Loose Thread Quilters show on April 8 at the Peebles United Methodist Church. Last weekend, the interior of the United Methodist Church in Peebles was transformed into a vibrant display of color and design as the Loose Thread Quilters played host to their sixth annual Quilt Show.

