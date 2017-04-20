Quilting a " the art thata s no longer just for Grandma
Experienced quilt makers put on demonstrations for visitors to the annual Loose Thread Quilters show on April 8 at the Peebles United Methodist Church. Last weekend, the interior of the United Methodist Church in Peebles was transformed into a vibrant display of color and design as the Loose Thread Quilters played host to their sixth annual Quilt Show.
