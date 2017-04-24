Quilting a relaxing, challenging pastime, woman says
Local Nifty Needlers member Verna Sparks shows off one of her more elaborate pieces during Saturday's The Art of Quilting show at the Riverview Curling Club, at which she was the day's featured quilter. After retiring from a 35-year career in teaching with the Brandon School Division, Verna Sparks found herself in need of a hobby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC