Quilters' donation keeps RDA riders moving

Not-for-profit organisation Riding for the Disabled Association South West accepted a $1000 donation from the Bunbury Patchwork and Quilting Group on Monday, raised at the Biennial Quilting Exhibition held in March. "There is always food to be bought for the horses and gear and things like that, but there are also other bills like rates, electricity and all the everyday costs."

