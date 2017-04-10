Peace Lutheran Quilters Club donates ...

Peace Lutheran Quilters Club donates quilts to first responders

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Journal-Advocate

Members of the Peace Lutheran Quilters Club recently turned over 40 quilts they've made for local first responders to give away. The quilting group makes and gives away between 120 and 150 quilts a year locally and in the metro area to hand out to people put out of their homes by disaster, domestic violence, child neglect, or other misfortune.

