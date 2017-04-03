Louisiana quilters stitch together ef...

Louisiana quilters stitch together effort to help flood victims return to craft

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: The Advocate

Baton Rouge's Anitra Isaac, left, laughs with volunteer Debbi Kelly, right, of Denham Springs, as Isaac and Baton Rouge's Lorraine Morrisey, just behind Isaac, pick out fabrics Saturday, April 1, 2017, at the 'Bridge Over Troubled Waters' Flood Relief Campaign for Quilters distribution of sewing machines, fabric, specialized tools and pattern books to about 150 quilters who lost their quilting gear and supplies in the 2016 flood. All three of the women's homes were flooded.

