Learn to Quilt class held May 13 and 20
A Learn to Quilt class will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, May 13 and 20 at the Hiawatha Clubhouse in Woodruff. The Ladies of the Lakes Quilt Guild will be quilting baby or small quilts in just two days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar 22
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC