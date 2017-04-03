Ladies of Grace Lutheran quilt for the world
The Women of Grace, a ministry group of Grace Lutheran Church of Bandera, meet throughout the year to work on quilting projects that are eventually distributed throughout the world by Lutheran World Relief. Spokesperson, Dorothy Taylor said, "Several women cut squares and sew them into quilt tops.
